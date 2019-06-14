Padres' Wil Myers: Three-hit day against Rockies

Myers went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in the Padres' 9-6 loss to the Rockies on Thursday.

Myers rode the bench Wednesday, but he slotted back in the lineup for this contest and responded with a three-hit day that included his eighth double of the season. He had been in a slump with a .143 batting average in June, so hopefully this gets him going at the dish. Myers is hitting just .229 through 205 at-bats, although he has managed to crank 11 homers and swipe nine bases.