Padres' Wil Myers: Three more hits

Myers went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI on Thursday against the Dodgers.

Myers was the sole source of offense for the Padres Thursday and continues to swing one of the hottest bats in the league. Since returning to the lineup on June 21, Myers has gone 22-for-71 with seven home runs, 17 RBI and 12 runs scored.

