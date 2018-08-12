Padres' Wil Myers: Time at third base on tap

Myers (foot) will play third base on a one-game minor-league rehab assignment in preparation to play the position with the Padres, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Myers is expected to start at third base for the Padres when he comes off the disabled list Monday, although manager Andy Green has avoided explicitly saying as much. The 27-year-old may not become the team's everyday starter at third base, but the Padres are clearly attempting to figure out the versatility of some of their core players, including Myers, who has already played first base in addition to all three outfield spots this season.