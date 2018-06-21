Padres' Wil Myers: To be activated Thursday
Myers (oblique) will be reinstated from the 10-day disabled list and in Thursday's lineup against the Giants, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Myers has been sidelined since late April due to this oblique injury but will immediately rejoin the fray heading into a four-game set in San Francisco. The 27-year-old was able to play in five contest with Triple-A El Paso on a rehab assignment over the past week, going 6-for-20 with four extra-base hits while experiencing no physical issues. In a corresponding move, Franmil Reyes was sent back down to the minors. Look for Myers to regain his starting role in the outfield moving forward.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five fill-ins who've become fixtures
These five hitters started out as fill-ins, but Scott White thinks they're here to stay. And...
-
Waivers: Miller time; Cubs closer
Who fills in as Cubs closer with Brandon Morrow on the shelf, and how excited should we be...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...