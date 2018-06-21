Padres' Wil Myers: To be activated Thursday

Myers (oblique) will be reinstated from the 10-day disabled list and in Thursday's lineup against the Giants, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Myers has been sidelined since late April due to this oblique injury but will immediately rejoin the fray heading into a four-game set in San Francisco. The 27-year-old was able to play in five contest with Triple-A El Paso on a rehab assignment over the past week, going 6-for-20 with four extra-base hits while experiencing no physical issues. In a corresponding move, Franmil Reyes was sent back down to the minors. Look for Myers to regain his starting role in the outfield moving forward.