Padres' Wil Myers: To play outfield in 2019
Myers will transition back to an outfield role in 2019, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Myers started a career-high 36 games at third base during the 2018 campaign, although his defensive play made him a liability at the hot corner at times (53 errors in 324.2 frames). As a result, the Padres have made the decision to send the 28-year-old back to the outfield, where he's spent the majority of his career. Myers also struggled to stay healthy last year, taking part in just 83 games, so he'll aim to correct that issue heading into his seventh big-league season.
