Padres' Wil Myers: Two-hit game with RBI
Myers went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Rangers.
Myers clubbed an RBI double -- his fourth two-bagger of the year -- off Jake Diekman in the eighth to open a three-run inning for the Padres. Myers has been limited to 16 games this season due to a couple stints on the disabled list, and has started five of six games since being activated on June 21. He's hitting .271 with one home run, four RBI and seven runs scored.
