Padres' Wil Myers: Will need more time on DL

Myers (arm) is eligible to return from the disabled list Friday but will be out at least a little longer than that, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Myers has been out since April 2 with right arm nerve irritation. Initial expectations were that he would only need the minimum time on the DL, leaving him able to come back Friday, but he'll now be targeting a return sometime in the following week. He's yet to hit or throw, and the longer he remains out, the more likely a rehab assignment becomes. There's no report yet that suggests he's suffered a particularly serious setback, but any time a timeline starts to slip, it's potentially worrisome.