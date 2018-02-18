Padres' Wil Myers: Working out in right field Sunday
Myers will spend the majority of Sunday's spring training session working out in right field, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
After the Padres' blockbuster addition of Eric Hosmer on Saturday, Myers will get acclimated with both corner-outfield spots again after playing almost exclusively at first base the past two seasons. It appears right field may be the preferred place where manager Bud Black wants to deploy Myers, which would force Hunter Renfroe, Jose Pirela, Franchy Cordero and Alex Dickerson (back) to vie for playing time in left field. Manuel Margot is locked in as the Padres' everyday center fielder.
More News
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...
-
How does Hosmer's choice impact value?
The Padres made a rare free agent splash Saturday, agreeing to an eight-year deal with Eric...
-
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...
-
Podcast: Wait on catcher?
Reviewing average draft position and offering different catcher strategies in our first position...
-
12-team AL-only Auction
League-specific auctions become really interesting with all of the unsigned free agents remaining....