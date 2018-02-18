Padres' Wil Myers: Working out in right field Sunday

Myers will spend the majority of Sunday's spring training session working out in right field, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

After the Padres' blockbuster addition of Eric Hosmer on Saturday, Myers will get acclimated with both corner-outfield spots again after playing almost exclusively at first base the past two seasons. It appears right field may be the preferred place where manager Bud Black wants to deploy Myers, which would force Hunter Renfroe, Jose Pirela, Franchy Cordero and Alex Dickerson (back) to vie for playing time in left field. Manuel Margot is locked in as the Padres' everyday center fielder.