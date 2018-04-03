Padres' Wil Myers: X-rays negative on triceps injury
Myers underwent X-rays on his right triceps that returned negative following Monday's 7-4 loss to the Rockies, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Myers, who came into the contest nursing a back issue, supplied his first home run of the season before departing after the fifth inning with the triceps injury, which he said made it difficult to throw the ball to the infield. Though the Padres have ruled out any structural damage to Myers' throwing arm, the extent of the injury isn't fully known and could result in the outfielder getting sent in for an MRI. Manager Andy Green didn't seem optimistic that Myers would be available Tuesday, so it's likely that Hunter Renfroe will pick up a start in right field with a left-hander (Kyle Freeland) on the mound for Colorado.
