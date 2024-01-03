Go signed a two-year, $4.5 million contract with the Padres on Wednesday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Dennis Lin of The Athletic says the deal also includes a mutual option for 2026. Go has been one of the best closers in the Korea Baseball Organization over the last seven years, collecting 139 saves while striking out 401 over 368.1 innings for the LG Twins. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported previously that Go would likely serve as the Padres' closer, but that seems to be less than a sure thing with Robert Suarez and Yuki Matsui also in the mix.