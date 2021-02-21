Sawyer signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Sunday.
Sawyer will earn an invitation to big-league camp as part of the deal. He's unlikely to turn that invitation into a roster spot, as he's a 29-year-old with no experience at the major-league level.
