Bogaerts will be the Padres' starting shortstop during the upcoming season, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

San Diego shifted Bogaerts to second base ahead of the 2024 campaign, and he ended up making 85 starts there. However, the veteran infielder did start 16 times at shortstop, with all of those appearances coming at the end of the season after Ha-Seong Kim landed on the injured list due to a shoulder injury. Kim is now in Tampa Bay, which made Bogaerts' return to shortstop an expected scenario. For fantasy purposes, it's important to note that Bogaerts made 20 appearances at the position in total during the 2024 regular season, so he should have dual-position eligibility from the beginning of the season in most formats.