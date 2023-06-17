Bogaerts went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and an RBI in a loss to Tampa Bay on Friday.

Bogaerts' eighth-inning double not only gave the Padres their second run, it also extended his hitting streak to seven games. During that stretch, he's slashing .400/.467/.560 with four doubles, five runs, three RBI and two stolen bases. Bogaerts is a perfect 8-for-8 in steal attempts on the season. The last time he swiped more than eight bags in a campaign was 2017, when he stole 15 in 16 tries.