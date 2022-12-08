Bogaerts has agreed to terms with the Padres on an 11-year, $280 million contract, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The Padres came up short in their pursuits of Trea Turner and Aaron Judge but have now redirected that money into a megadeal for Bogaerts. It's much more than anyone projected that the infielder would get, but it seems president of baseball operations A.J. Preller wasn't going to allow himself to be outbid this time. Bogaerts figures to slot in at shortstop for San Diego in 2023, pushing Fernando Tatis Jr. to the outfield. It also provides future protection in the event that Manny Machado exercises the opt-out clause in his contract after the season. Bogaerts should be a fine fantasy asset again in 2023, especially if he's able to regain some of that power stroke.