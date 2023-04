Bogaerts went 1-for-3 with a homer, two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's victory over Colorado. He also walked twice.

Bogaerts connected on his first homer of the season and first as a member of the Padres with a two-run blast off Jose Urena. The veteran infielder has gotten off to a sensational start with San Diego by picking up five hits in his first 10 at-bats with three of them going for extra bases.