Bogaerts went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a walk, a stolen base and a second run scored in Tuesday's 10-5 extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks.

Bogaerts lifted a solo shot in the second inning to get the Padres on the board. This was his third homer since the All-Star break and his eighth long ball of the year. He's batting .271 (19-for-70) since the break, but he's supplied a modest eight RBI in that 17-game span. Overall, the shortstop has a .268/.338/.387 slash line with 39 RBI, 49 runs scored, 24 doubles and 17 steals over 112 contests this season.