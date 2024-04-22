Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Blue Jays.

Bogaerts took Chris Bassitt deep in the third for his second home run of the year and later worked a bases loaded walk in the ninth to give the Padres some insurance. Sunday was Bogaerts' first multi-hit effort since April 3 and he's knocked in runs in back-to-back games for the first time since their opening series in Japan. It's been a slow start for the 31-year-old, as he's now slashing .204/.275/.290 with 10 RBI, 15 runs and a 9:18 BB:K in 102 innings.