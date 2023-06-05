Bogaerts (wrist) hopes to return to the Padres' lineup Tuesday against the Mariners, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Bogaerts is missing a second straight start Monday with left wrist soreness. It's an injury which first cropped up during spring training and was fixed at that time with a cortisone shot. However, it flared up again when Bogaerts was hit on the wrist by a Spencer Strider pitch back on April 18 and it's too soon for him to be given another injection. For what it's worth, Bogaerts was batting .347/.422/.556 with four homers in 19 games through that April 18 contest. Since then, he's hit .204/.294/.303 with three homers in 38 contests.