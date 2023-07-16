Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Phillies.

After swiping his 10th bag of the year in the matinee, Bogaerts went 1-for-4 in the nightcap, giving the shortstop five hits in three contests coming out of the All-Star break. It's been a bumpy first season in San Diego for the former Boston star, in part due to lingering wrist issues, but Bogaerts has still reached double-digit steals for the first time since 2017 while also mashing 10 homers in 87 games.