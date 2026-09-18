Bogaerts went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, a triple and a double in Thursday's 9-2 win over the Rockies.

Bogaerts came a single shy of what would've been his first career cycle and the fourth in franchise history, but he did become the first Padre to tally a home run and a triple in the same inning during the second frame, per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com. The veteran shortstop also snapped a lengthy homer drought, last going yard Aug. 14 in Cleveland. Through 581 trips to the plate, Bogaerts is slashing .226/.325/.336 with 12 big flies, 56 RBI, 21 stolen bases and 61 runs scored.