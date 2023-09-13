Bogaerts is absent from the lineup Wednesday versus the Dodgers.
Ha-Seong Kim will play shortstop and bat leadoff as Matthew Batten handles second base and hits eighth. This appears to be a routine day off for Bogaerts, who has slashed .439/.489/.805 in 45 plate appearances since the calendar flipped to September.
More News
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Pads lead with homer•
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Ties career-high mark in steals•
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Goes yard in win•
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Another four-hit effort Tuesday•
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Racks up four hits Sunday•
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Pops solo shot•