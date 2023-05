Bogaerts went 1-for-5 with an RBI, a run scored and a steal in Thursday's 8-6 win over the Nationals.

Boegarts is now 5-for-5 on stolen base attempts this season, putting him three shy of his total from last year. The Padres' shortstop has struggled in May after getting off to a red-hot start with San Diego. He's now slashing .179/.273/.256 with one home run in 20 games this month. Through 213 plate appearances this season, Boegarts is batting .254 with a .752 OPS, seven home runs and 19 RBI.