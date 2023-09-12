Bogaerts went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored in Monday's 11-8 win over the Dodgers.

Bogaerts saw an eight-game hitting streak snapped Sunday, but he was right back at it Monday. His biggest knock was a ninth-inning homer to pad the Padres' lead to 11-7. The shortstop has gone deep three times this month and now has 18 long balls on the year. He's added a .273/.341/.425 slash line with 50 RBI, 70 runs scored, 15 stolen bases and 27 doubles over 139 contests.