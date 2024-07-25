Bogaerts went 4-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in Wednesday's 12-3 win over the Nationals.

Bogaerts kept his bat hot and had no trouble keeping the line moving in the blowout win. He's recorded six multi-hit efforts in seven games since he returned from a fractured left shoulder, going 14-for-29 (.483) in that span, though all of those hits have been singles. The infielder is slashing .255/.296/.338 with four home runs, 15 RBI, 26 runs scored and five stolen bases over 54 contests this season, though it appears fantasy managers will have to be patient in waiting for his power to return.