Bogaerts went 4-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 4-0 win over San Francisco.

Bogaerts produced San Diego's second run of the contest with an RBI double in the first inning and added three more singles and a theft the rest of the way. The shortstop notched his second four-hit effort of the season, with his previous such performance taking place Aug. 11 against Arizona. Bogaerts has three multi-hit outings over his past five games, going 9-for-17 with three extra-base hits and two RBI over that span.