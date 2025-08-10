Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk, a second RBI and two total runs scored in Saturday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Red Sox.

Bogaerts had a big game against his former team. He has homered three times in his last four games, putting him at 10 long balls on the year, one shy of his total from last season. The shortstop has added 18 steals, 42 RBI, 53 runs scored, 25 doubles and a .271/.340/.403 slash line through 115 contests. He has six multi-hit efforts over his last 15 games and looks to be finding more consistency at the plate since the All-Star break.