Bogaerts received a cortisone shot in his left wrist as planned after Sunday's game against the Mets, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

This is a planned injection for Bogaerts, who doesn't anticipate needing another such cortisone shot the rest of the year. "Looking forward to a nice second half, and I expect that out of myself," he said Sunday. It doesn't sound like this will affect Bogaerts' availability immediately after the break, but it's something to remember in case his left wrist gives him any trouble later this summer.