Bogaerts went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Marlins.

Bogaerts is batting .317 (19-for-60) over 17 contests in September, adding six extra-base hits and four steals. The shortstop has a career-high 22 steals on 23 attempts this season, as speed has been a larger part of his game during his four years with the Padres. Things haven't gone as well for the rest of his offensive profile, as he's batting .229 with a .667 OPS, 12 home runs, 56 RBI, 65 runs scored, 18 doubles and a triple over 148 games this season.