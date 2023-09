Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's 8-3 win over the Athletics.

Bogaerts is batting .444 (20-for-45) with three steals over 12 contests in September. He's logged five multi-hit efforts in that span as he seems set to put together a strong finish after a challenging first season with the Padres. The shortstop is up to a career-high 16 steals this year while adding 18 home runs, 50 RBI, 70 runs scored and a .273/.343/.424 slash line through 141 contests.