Bogaerts (foot) took on-field batting practice Friday and believes he is ahead of schedule, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Bogaerts took on-field batting practice for the first time since being placed on the injured list Aug. 29 due to a non-displaced fracture in his left foot. He has been progressing well since suffering the injury, and could be on track to return before the end of the regular season. Jake Cronenworth and Jose Iglesias (hand) have been handling most of the shortstop work since Bogaerts went down.