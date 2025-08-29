The Padres placed Bogaerts on the 10-day injured list Friday with a non-displaced fracture in his left foot.

Bogaerts fouled a ball off the foot during Wednesday's game in Seattle. He stayed in to finish out that contest, but testing revealed a fracture. The Padres have not yet revealed a timetable for Bogaerts' return, but the injury has the potential to knock him out for most, if not all, of the regular season. Jose Iglesias will take over as the team's primary shortstop.