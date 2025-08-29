Bogaerts is absent from the lineup for Friday's game in Minnesota after fouling a ball off his left foot during Wednesday's in Seattle, Sammy Levitt of 97.3 The Fan San Diego reports.

The Padres haven't said the foot issue is the reason Bogaert's isn't starting Friday, but it would make sense for him to be rested if he's still a bit sore. The club could have more on his condition later Friday. Jose Iglesias is handling shortstop and batting seventh in Friday's series opener.