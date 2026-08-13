Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Slugs 10th homer Wednesday

Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 4-3, extra-innings win over Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Bogaerts plated the Padres' first run with a solo shot to left field in the third inning. The long ball snapped a 25-game stretch without a homer for the veteran shortstop, who batted a meager .205 with only four RBI during the power drought. Bogaerts has now belted double-digit home runs in 11 straight seasons, though he hasn't reached 20 long balls since the 2021 campaign, when he was still with Boston.