Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown

Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Slugs 10th homer Wednesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 4-3, extra-innings win over Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Bogaerts plated the Padres' first run with a solo shot to left field in the third inning. The long ball snapped a 25-game stretch without a homer for the veteran shortstop, who batted a meager .205 with only four RBI during the power drought. Bogaerts has now belted double-digit home runs in 11 straight seasons, though he hasn't reached 20 long balls since the 2021 campaign, when he was still with Boston.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!