Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Stays hot in high-scoring affair
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bogaerts went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, three runs scored and two walks in Thursday's 10-8 win over Colorado.
Although he got off to a dreadful 4-for-32 start at the plate over his first eight games of 2026, the veteran shortstop has been producing at a high level ever since. Over his last 68 trips to the plate (16 contests), Bogaerts is slashing .379/.471/.603 with four long balls, one double and two stolen bases to push his OPS for the year up to a strong .810.
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