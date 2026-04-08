Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Swats first home run in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-1 loss to the Pirates.
Bogaerts accounted for the Padres' offense in this one, as San Diego mustered three hits total. Bogaerts' first home run of the season came off Paul Skenes in the top of the seventh inning. The veteran shortstop is now slashing .233/.283/.349 with the one homer, four RBI, one run scored and 3:4 BB:K across 46 plate appearances.
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