Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Cardinals.

Bogaerts is looking to work his way out of a slump, having gone hitless in four of his previous five appearances and batting 2-for-18 (.111) in that stretch. Even with the cold spell, Bogaerts owns a solid .285 average in 2024 after logging two hits in each of his first three games. Bogaerts also got on the board in the steal column Wednesday, a hopeful indicator that the now-second baseman could repeat his career-high 19 steals from a season ago.