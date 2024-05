Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases Friday in a 3-1 win against Atlanta.

Bogaerts doubled his season stolen-base total with a swipe of second in each of the fifth and eighth innings. Prior to Friday, the second baseman's most recent theft took place April 22. Bogaerts has had a subpar start to the season with a .220/.268/.319 slash line through 194 plate appearances, but he's begin to come on of late, batting .350 with two homers and two RBI during his current five-game hitting streak.