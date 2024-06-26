Bogaerts (shoulder) too batting practice on the field Wednesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

It's the first time he's done any on-field hitting since suffering a fracture in his left shoulder in late May. The Padres have not divulged a potential timetable for Bogaerts' return to action, but his recovery appears to be going well. A timeline for the veteran infielder could come into focus in the coming weeks.