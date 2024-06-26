Bogaerts (shoulder) too batting practice on the field Wednesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
It's the first time he's done any on-field hitting since suffering a fracture in his left shoulder in late May. The Padres have not divulged a potential timetable for Bogaerts' return to action, but his recovery appears to be going well. A timeline for the veteran infielder could come into focus in the coming weeks.
More News
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Engaging in baseball activities•
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Out indefinitely with broken shoulder•
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Initial imaging returns negative•
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Leaves game with shoulder injury•
-
Padres' Xander Bogaerts: Swipes two bags Friday•