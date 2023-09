Bogaerts went 1-for-5 with a double and a stolen base in a loss to Houston on Saturday.

Bogaerts put himself in position to score with a double and steal in the second inning, but the Padres stranded him at third. The theft was his 15th of the campaign, tying his career-best mark established in 2017 with Boston. Bogaerts' double also extended his hitting streak to eight games, during which he is slashing .469/.500/.813 with two homers, four RBI, 10 runs and two steals.