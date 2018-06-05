Padres' Xavier Edwards: Falls to Padres at No. 38 overall
The Padres have selected Edwards with the 38th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
It is awfully hard not to get excited about Edwards from a fantasy perspective, as he is the fastest player in this class who is expected to come off the board in the first several rounds. He is a true 80-grade runner who is unlikely to develop much over-the-fence pop due to his 5-foot-10, 155-pound frame, so the easy comparison is Dee Gordon. Edwards is a good hitter from both sides of the plate, and when factoring in his speed, it's not unreasonable to think he could hit .280 or better in the big leagues. Scouts love his actions at shortstop and second base, but his average arm strength may confine him to the latter in pro ball. It will take a sizable bonus to pry him away from his commitment to Vanderbilt, but the Padres are expected to pay up.
