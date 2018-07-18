Padres' Xavier Edwards: Out with wrist soreness

Edwards is on the shelf with wrist soreness, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

He last played for the AZL Padres on June 26, and in a very small sample it seems the Padres did well to go almost $1 million over slot to sign Edwards after picking him with the No. 38 overall pick. The 18-year-old middle infielder is hitting .423 with zero extra-base hits, six steals on seven attempts and a 4:6 K:BB in 34 plate appearances. It is unclear when he will return to action.