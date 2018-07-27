Padres' Xavier Edwards: Piling up hits

Edwards (wrist) went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI in a game with the Padres' Arizona League team on Thursday.

Edwards did not play from June 27 through July 19 due to soreness in his wrist, but he has put the injury behind him. Edwards' professional career is off to a quick start, as he is hitting .404/.482/.489 through 13 games.

