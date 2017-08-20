Play

Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Clubs 13th homer Saturday

Solarte went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Nationals.

Saturday's home run was the veteran infielder's third since returning from the disabled list July 30. Solarte is just two homers shy of the career high mark of 15 he set in 2016 despite playing in just 90 games so far this season. He continues to provide modest fantasy value due to his multi-position eligibility and placement in the heart of the Padres' lineup.

