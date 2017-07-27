Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Getting reps at SS during rehab stint?
Solarte (oblique) may play some innings at shortstop while on his rehab assignment, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
The Padres announced that Solarte will start a rehab stint with Triple-A El Paso on Thursday, and although he's playing second base in his first game with the Chihuahuas, there is speculation that he'll move over to shortstop for a few games afterward. It's unclear if he'll get much time at shortstop when he returns to the big leagues, although it would allow the Padres to keep young second baseman Carlos Asuaje in the lineup more frequently. More information should come forth once Solarte is back in the majors, though.
