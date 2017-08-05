Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Hits 11th bomb of year Friday
Solarte went 2-for-5 with a solo homer Friday against the Pirates.
Solarte blasted his 11th homer of the year off Ivan Nova to extend the Padres' lead to two runs in the sixth inning of a losing effort. The bomb was his first hit in four games since returning from the disabled list, and his low batting average and slugging percentage offer fantasy owners little upside.
