Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Homers in win Sunday
Solarte went 2-for-5 with a double and his 17th home run of the season in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Rockies.
Solarte returned to the lineup with a bang after receiving a day off Saturday. He has been logging starts at third base this past week while the Padres shuffle their lineup to replace the injured Jose Pirela (finger). The utility infielder may be eligible at several positions, but his .252/.317/.418 slash line and modest power play best at either second base or shortstop.
