Padres' Yangervis Solarte: May be confined to utility role
Solarte will serve a utility infield role for the time being, Dennis Lin of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Solarte has started at three different infield positions since returning from the disabled list July 30. He wasn't able to reclaim his regular role as the Padres' starting second baseman after Carlos Asuaje performed well in his absence. The 30-year-old should still receive semi-regular playing time if this situation holds, but Solarte will need to do better than going 0-for-10 since his return if he wants to unseat one of the Padres' younger infielders.
More News
-
Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Batting cleanup in return from DL•
-
Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Expected to return Sunday•
-
Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Getting reps at SS during rehab stint?•
-
Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Could hit from both sides Thursday•
-
Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Targeting rehab assignment after All-Star break•
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...