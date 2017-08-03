Padres' Yangervis Solarte: May be confined to utility role

Solarte will serve a utility infield role for the time being, Dennis Lin of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Solarte has started at three different infield positions since returning from the disabled list July 30. He wasn't able to reclaim his regular role as the Padres' starting second baseman after Carlos Asuaje performed well in his absence. The 30-year-old should still receive semi-regular playing time if this situation holds, but Solarte will need to do better than going 0-for-10 since his return if he wants to unseat one of the Padres' younger infielders.