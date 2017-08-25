Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Out of Friday's lineup
Solarte is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Marlins.
After driving in six runs Tuesday, Solarte has gone 0-for-8 over the Padres' last two outings. With Dusty Coleman starting at shortstop and hitting eighth, Solarte will head to the bench.
More News
-
Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Drives in six Tuesday•
-
Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Clubs 13th homer Saturday•
-
Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Taking over at short•
-
Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Returns to lineup Saturday•
-
Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Out against lefty Friday•
-
Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Swats 12th homer Tuesday•
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...