Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Out of Friday's lineup

Solarte is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Marlins.

After driving in six runs Tuesday, Solarte has gone 0-for-8 over the Padres' last two outings. With Dusty Coleman starting at shortstop and hitting eighth, Solarte will head to the bench.

