Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Stays hot with 18th homer

Solarte went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to Colorado.

The utility infielder has bounced around the diamond over his last eight starts, batting .313 with two homers and five RBI over that span. While Solarte is currently swinging a hot bat, the Padres are scheduled to face three lefties over their next four contests, and the switch-hitter has struggled against southpaws to the tune of .208 batting average this season. With every at-bat having increased significance this late in the year, his fantasy owners may want to have a backup plan ready after Monday's tilt against the Dodgers.