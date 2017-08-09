Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Swats 12th homer Tuesday

Solarte went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Reds.

The utility player has found his stroke at the plate after going 0-for-10 in his first three games off the DL last week, collecting eight hits including two homers in his last four starts. Despite missing over a month with an oblique strain, Solarte now has 12 home runs on the year, just three shy of last year's career high.